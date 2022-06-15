TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video, shared by a Florida woman, showed an alligator performing a mating call on Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive in Apopka, Orange County on Sunday.

The video, captured by Evelyn Bell, showed the alligator growling at the edge of the lake.

The alligator’s growl, known as a bellow, is primarily used for finding a mate, but can also be used to communicate with other alligators.

“This is how we do it on a Sunday morning,” Bell said in a Facebook post. She added that the video was taken from the safety of her own car.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligator mating season is usually from May to June. Female alligators lay their eggs in late June or early July.