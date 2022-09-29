TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Flooding from Hurricane Ian caused debris, boats, and even an entire structure to float away, according to authorities in Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a storm surge from Ian swept away its temporary outreach center in Fort Myers after it disconnected it from the foundation.

Video taken of the incident showed the entire structure floating as the flood waters carried it away.

“We are devastated by the damage done in our county and know this is only the beginning of what will continue to unfold,” the sheriff’s office said.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a category 4 hurricane with max sustained winds of 150 mph.

Fort Myers was the site of heavy flooding, devastating residents as the water overtook their homes.

Photo and videos posted to social media showed the extent of the distraction. In one video, a woman is heard saying that her home was reduced to a pile of debris.