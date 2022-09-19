LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A school resource officer jumped into action to save a baby’s life at a Florida elementary school, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Surveillance video from Three Oaks Elementary School in Fort Myers shows a mother becoming frantic as she realized her 5-month-old baby stopped breathing. The mother was waiting in the school’s pick-up line, deputies said.

The video shows the mother rushing to the backseat of the car, pulling the baby out and yelling for help.

Deputy Bill Weaver ran over to help the mother and began performing CPR on the baby.

The sheriff’s office said the infant started breathing again just moments later.

“Had it not been for Deputy Weaver’s quick actions, things could have ended very differently,” said Jessie Santero, with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you, Deputy Weaver, and all of our SROs for your dedication to the community.