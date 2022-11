TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Cape Coral rushed to rescue a woman who drove into a canal during the early morning hours Tuesday, according to a post on the Cape Coral Police Department’s Facebook page.

An officer from the department leaped into the canal and help rescue the woman from her sinking vehicle.

Footage shared on the department’s Facebook page showed officers pulling the woman from the car before tending to her on the ground.