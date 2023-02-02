TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 35-year-old Florida man is facing several charges after authorities said he pepper sprayed a police officer in the face during a traffic stop.

According to the Lauderhill Police Department, Tavaney Bodden, 35, of Tamarac was driving his Toyota Corolla “erratically” Sunday, around 8:30 p.m. when he was pulled over for running a stop sign and following vehicles closely.

Before the officer could exit his cruiser, Bodden got out of his car and “aggressively approach” the officer, an arrest report states.

The officer ordered Bodden to get back into his car, but he refused, instead reaching into his pocket and pulling out a can of MACE.

The officer ordered Bodden to drop the pepper spray several times threatening to deploy his TASER.

“I’m going to tase you,” the officer can be heard saying in a body camera video.

“I’m gonna MACE you,” Bodden replied.

“Stop! Put it away,” the officer said.

After several more failed attempts, the officer deploys his TASER. At the same time, Bodden pepper sprayed the officer in the eyes.

Bodden was ultimately taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, running a stop sign, and following too closely.