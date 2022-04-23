TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Tallahassee responded to an unusual “suspect” Wednesday — a goat.

“Our officers handle a wide variety of calls for service, which occasionally includes the wrangling of stray livestock,” the City of Tallahassee Police Department said in a Facebook post. But officers would not know the gravity of the situation until they were involved in a foot pursuit with “an elusive goat on the run,” the post added.

“This inevitably called for the deployment of a team of officers to conduct a strategic foot pursuit in order to take this evasive animal into custody.”

Body cameras captured the foot chase from the point of view from several officers.