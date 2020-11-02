WATCH: Florida paddleboarder captures video of dolphins jumping in tandem

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Stunning video shows the moment two dolphins leaped out of the water in tandem off the coast of Walton County.
Matthew Taylor said he was paddleboarding near Dune Allen Beach when the two dolphins swam up behind him and started jumping.
Taylor said he had been following the pod and that it was rare to see dolphins jump like that in tandem.
He called it a once-in-a-lifetime event.
