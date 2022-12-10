JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a new body cam video connected to an officer-involved shooting in May.

The sheriff’s office said on May 26, 2022, officers were conducting a traffic stop when one of the suspects inside ran off.

The runaway suspect, identified as Demetrick Manning, began firing at police officers, according to authorities.

The body cam video showed bullet holes in one officer’s windshield before he began returning fire. The sheriff’s office said the suspect ended up getting shot in the leg.

More video showed another officer running up to the scene after Manning dropped his gun. Other officers yelled at the suspect to walk away from the handgun before shocking him with a stun gun and pinning him to the ground.

Manning was arrested and booked on a charge of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. No officers were hurt in the incident.