MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – When you’re live on air, there’s no telling what might interrupt your shot, but on Monday, a South Florida meteorologist got the spook of a lifetime during her weather forecast.

NBC6 meteorologist Chelsea Ambriz was in the middle of giving a daily forecast when a “giant” bird swooped into the studio. Well, not actually in the studio. Ambriz was in front of a green screen with the tower cam in the background, so the sudden appearance was sure to startle anyone.

“Woah! Oh my gosh! The bird startled me,” Ambriz said between laughs.

After the sudden scare, Ambriz quickly regained her composure and continued her weather report.