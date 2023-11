OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida paddleboarder got a colorful introduction to one of the state’s most peaceful animals.

Leti Trejo and her husband were paddleboarding in Ocala when they spotted a manatee.

As the acquatic animal began emerging to the surface, it sprayed a lovely bunch of colors, thanks to the light hitting the water at the right angle.

“To my surprise, he greeted me with a rainbow,” Trejo said.