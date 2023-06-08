CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole a Captain Morgan statue last month.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man stole the statue from an Englewood business on May 19. Surveillance footage captured the man lifting the large statue and loading it into the back of his truck.

Deputies said the man left the business in a blue, two-door pickup truck. He also had a “K9 first mate” with him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the non-emergency number at 941-639-2101, send a message through Facebook here or submit a tip through the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.