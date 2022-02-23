Watch: Florida man steals crossbow by stuffing it down his pants

MIMS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is accused of stealing a crossbow by stuffing it down his pants, and it was all caught on camera.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Feb. 6 two employees of a True Value Store in Mims, Florida discovered two crossbows had been stolen.

“Upon reviewing video surveillance footage, a male subject is observed walking into the store, stealing a pair of cutting tools off the shelf, and then cutting the zip ties off of a Ravin Rio Crossbow,” the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page.

The suspect, later identified as Darren Durrant, is seen in the video putting the crossbow in his pants and walking out of the store undetected.

Durrant was arrested and is facing a charge of felony theft.