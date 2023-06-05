MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man thought outside, or rather, inside the box during a robbery this past weekend, according to authorities.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that at about 4 a.m. Saturday, a man entered Irepair Tech on 183rd Street in Miami Gardens while wearing a cardboard box on his head.

The store’s owner, Jeremias Berganza, said the man shattered the store’s glass displays and stole 19 iPhones, along with $8,000 in cash. In total, the loss was worth $15,000.

However, as seen in the video, the box fell off the suspect’s head, showing his face in full view of the camera.

Berganza said he asked around the shopping plaza where his store is located to see if anyone saw him. Eventually, he learned that the suspect was drinking with friends at a liquor store close to the crime scene.

Police identified the suspect as Claude Vincent Griffin, 33. He was arrested on charges of grand theft, burglary, criminal mischief, cocaine possession, and resisting an officer without violence.