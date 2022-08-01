TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Surveillance video captured the moment when a Florida man was robbed at gunpoint by two people.

The Miami Dade Police Department released video Monday of an incident on July 17 where two individuals hopped a fence on 316 Street and approached an older man.

Both individuals appeared to pull out guns as they forced the man to remove his necklace before running off.

Police asked that those who recognize the individuals to call Miami-Dade & The Florida Keys Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.