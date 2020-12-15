WATCH: Florida man retrieves golf ball off gator’s back

Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) — A wild video out of Cape Coral shows a golfer grab his ball off the back of an alligator.

The video, originally posted to Facebook, shows an alligator sunbathing by a golf course pond with a golf ball laying on top its tail.

Instead of playing the ball as-is, it looks like Kyle Downes opted to take relief.

It’s unclear if the gator ever even knew the ball was there, but it definitely felt Kyle move it, as it scurried into the water immediately after.

