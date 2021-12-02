WATCH: Florida man leads authorities on high-speed chase, nearly hits two cruisers

by: WESH News Staff

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A man is under arrest after deputies say he fled a traffic stop and nearly hit two Daytona Beach Police cruisers.

Multiple agencies joined the pursuit for Gary Washington.

Deputies say Washington drove recklessly from Daytona Beach Police, running lights and driving into oncoming traffic.

Washington ended up driving north on I-95 in Flagler County then back into Volusia where he ultimately left his car and started running.

He was eventually taken into custody and faces multiple charges.

A passenger, Kwesi King, was also arrested.

