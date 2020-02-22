WATCH: Florida kid’s amazing reaction to reeling in record bass

Florida

by: Andrew Willis

FLORIDA (WFLA) — An enthusiastic kid’s reaction to his personal best catch of an 8-pound bass went viral this week for his amazing reaction.

Velt Cooper posted the video of his son Kemari catching the bass on his Instagram page Monday. Because of Kemari’s contagious enthusiasm, the video spread like wildfire and caught the attention of many.

Velt said it was Kemari’s first bass catch of 2020.

“We went out on the St. Johns River and we didn’t have no idea he was going to set his personal best that day,” Velt told WFLA. “So when he set the hook and I saw his rod bent back with pressure I knew it was a good one, so I pulled the camera out and reeled it in and his reaction was amazing.”

Kemari didn’t only catch a bass that day, he also caught the attention of Johnny Morris, CEO of Bass Pro Shops.

Velt said Morris invited the father and son out for a weekend of fishing and a trip to the Daytona 500.

“This was a weekend that’s gonna last in our memories forever, Surrounded around good vibes and people that treated you like family, Thank you to Johnny Morris and the Bass Pro Family for inviting us out an amazing weekend.”
@Velt_Cooper on Instagram



