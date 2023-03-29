TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The great work from a K-9 named Beau helped find a non-verbal child with autism who went missing in Florida Monday night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the deputies, the 8-year-old boy wandered away from his home in Crestview. K-9 Beau took a sniff of the boy’s shirt and got to work, finding the lost boy in under 10 minutes.

A video shared by the sheriff’s office shows Beau leading deputies straight to the boy, who appeared to be standing in some bushes behind a house. He was quickly reunited with his family.

“This was K9 Beau’s first ‘official’ find for the OCSO and it earned him lots of praise, hugs, and a much-appreciated long drink of water,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to news wire service TMX, Beau’s handler, Deputy Tim Patterson, said the K-9 got a “special treat” of ham and bacon the next morning.