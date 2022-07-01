TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was recently captured on body camera video making his first take-down of a “violent fugitive with multiple felony warrants,” deputies said Friday.

It all began when authorities said Nassan Bacon, who was recently seen purchasing a 60-round AK-47 magazine at a New Smyrna Beach gun store, took off running from authorities during an arrest attempt.

Deputies said Bacon made some distance between himself and deputies before he eventually hid behind a house in Volusia County.

Deputy Brett Whitson’s new partner, K-9 Red, quickly tracked Bacon to his hiding spot behind a washer, dryer, and other scrap metal.

Bacon was taken into custody, treated for a bite injury at the scene, then transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

“Bacon was one of two violent felony suspects taken into custody due to these surveillance efforts,” deputies said.