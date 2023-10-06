TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida hit-and-run suspect was arrested after speeding off with her victim clinging to the hood of her car for two miles, authorities said.

Deputies said 76-year-old Cheryl Henderson was recently involved in a minor crash with another driver in the area of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway in Flagler County.

Witnesses told deputies that Henderson tried to leave the scene when the victim attempted to use his car to block her in. When the victim stepped out of their car, Henderson allegedly sped up, and the victim was forced to jump onto Henderson’s hood to avoid being run over.

Henderson then sped away reaching speeds of 50 mph with the victim hanging onto the hood of her car, deputies added.

Henderson was stopped roughly two miles away when another witness forced her off the road.

“This could have become a deadly incident,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Thankfully, that victim survived without any serious injuries but I’m sure it had to be a scary moment to the victim holding on to the hood and the other witnesses. She should never be allowed to touch a steering wheel again.”

Henderson was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was later released on a $20,000 bond.