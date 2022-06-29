PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Concentration is key in golf.

So much so that signs telling fans to be quiet can be seen at nearly all professional golf events.

Some Florida golfers took that concentration to the next level when they continued to play as a gator approached them on a fairway.

Michael West and several other golfers were playing at the Heritage Landing Golf & Country Club Sunday when they had the encounter with the gator.

Video from West via Storyful shows one golfer trying to line up his swing as the gator walked toward the group.

The golfers in his group can heard warning each other of the approaching reptile.

“We got a foursome, we’re full,” the cameraman said to the gator.

“It’s Florida golf,” another golfer said.

While some golfers went back to their carts, others stayed on the fairway to take their shot. West was one of the brave golfers who stayed out to hit his approach shot.

“I didn’t think anything of it,” West told Storyful. “I’m more worried about setting up a birdie putt with a good shot than the dinosaur running up on me.”

Right as West hits the shot, the gator can be seen in the background laying down in the middle of the course.