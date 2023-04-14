FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A firefighter carried a small child out of a home in Fort Lauderdale after flooding continued to hit the city Wednesday night.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said that night, it responded to over 900 calls for service.

One of those calls involved rescuing a family from a flooded home.

A video uploaded to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Facebook page showed one of the first responders carrying a child to safety while in waist-deep water.

“I’m gonna go back and get your mommy and daddy, all right bud?” the firefighter said as he handed over the child to another rescuer.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Broward County Thursday after record-setting rain hit the area, causing major flooding. A total of 25 inches of rain were recorded Wednesday.