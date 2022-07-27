FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Fort Lauderdale firefighters rescued a kitten trapped underneath the hood of a car on July 22.

Video posted to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Facebook page shows two firefighters leaning over a car with its hood open, carefully pulling a grey and white kitten out from near the engine compartment.

The frightened kitten squirmed and tried to break free, but firefighters were able to pull it to safety.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue asked the community to share the post, hoping to find a home for “this loving little guy”. They later updated the post to say that the kitten found a home.

Cats often seek shelter under or even inside cars, especially during the colder months. Pet experts recommend tapping your hood, honking your horn or otherwise making noise to alert a sleeping kitty and give them the chance to escape before you start driving.