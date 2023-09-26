TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A newly released video shows the moment when a Florida family was shot at by a Jack-In-The-Box employee after their order of curly fries did not come through.

Anthony Ramos of Miami, his then-pregnant wife Jeraldin Ospina, and their 6-year-old daughter pulled up to a Houston Jack-In-The-Box in March 2021, hoping to order lunch and a side of curly fries.

When the fries did not come through, Ramos asked employee Alonniea Ford about the missing item, but she “refused to fulfill the order” which had already been paid for.

When the family asked to speak with a manager, Ford “began cursing at [the family] and yelling at them to ‘get the (expletive) outta here!’” court documents said.

When the family argued back, Ford hurled packets of ketchup, ice, and a variety of other items at the family’s car. Ford then retrieved a gun and fired it at the family’s car as it sped off.

Ford was ultimately arrested and charged with deadly conduct with a firearm. Her charge was later reduced to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, to which she pleaded guilty in June 2022.

“Jack-In-The-Box needs to do background checks on employees so as not to expose their customers to someone who would attempt to kill them,” the family’s lawyer Randall Kallinen said. “These rage cases are getting out of hand.”