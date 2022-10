FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two waterspouts were reported in the Fort Lauderdale area Friday.

Video posted to social media by Twitter user @sea_air_uh_mist showed one of the waterspouts swirling near downtown Fort Lauderdale.

“What is this in the sky, downtown Fort Lauderdale?” the user wrote.

Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said isolated waterspouts were still possible in the Atlantic.

Video shared by a local meteorologist showed a second waterspout off Fort Lauderdale Beach.