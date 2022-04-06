JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA) — A drawbridge in Palm Beach County gave a group of boaters a scare after it started to crush the boat they were in.

Jillian Pisciotta recorded the incident on April 1 as the pontoon boat started to be partially crushed by the rising mechanism of Cato’s Bridge.

Pisciotta told wire service Storyful that the boat stopped under the bridge before it began rising.

“Twenty minutes went by and the drawbridge began to open for a sailboat,” Pisciotta said. “(The bridge) began to crush the boat and me and my friends were in shock, not knowing how to react.”

The boaters ended up jumping ship to avoid getting caught in the mechanism.

A Palm Beach County spokesperson said the bridgetender was not aware of the boat’s presence, according to a report by WSVN.

This isn’t first time drawbridges have caused concern in Palm Beach County. In early February, a woman died after a bridgetender raised a drawbridge while the woman was still on it, causing her to fall.

That bridgetender was later arrested on a charge of manslaughter by culpable negligence.