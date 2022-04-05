SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WFLA) — Marion County deputies shocked a woman with a stun gun after they said they got a report of her threatening customers inside a Walmart with a knife and brick on Wednesday.

Deputies said around 1:30 p.m., Brandy McGowan, 32, entered a Walmart with a brick and began threatening people as she walked around the store. She then found a pocket knife, opened up the packaging, and began threatening people with the knife.

Body cam video showed the moments after a deputy arrived at the store. The deputy found McGowan in the clothing department where he repeatedly told McGowan to drop the knife in her hand, to which she responded with a series of incoherent statements. She did not drop the knife.

With his gun pointed at her, the deputy waited for backup to arrive.

Once it did, the deputy shocked McGowan with a stun gun, causing McGowan to fall backwards into a shelf. Deputies were then able to grab the knife and handcuff her.

(Photo courtesy of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said after she was arrested, they found out McGowan ingested about four grams of meth earlier in the day. McGowan was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

After she was released from the hospital, she was taken to the Marion County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.