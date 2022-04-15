TAMPA (WFLA) – Getting the results of your nursing certification exam can be a nerve-wracking but potentially exciting moment for any would-be nurse hoping to start a career.

One Florida dad is going viral on TikTok for his emotional reaction to his daughter, Shannon Rosen, passing her exam.

In the video, Shannon is getting ready to click the link, and says her heart is “beating out of my chest,” while her father tells her, “Just relax” as he gently pulls back her hair.

Rosen hesitates, for a moment, to look at her results. But her father keeps up his encouragement until, finally, she clicks the link and learns … she passed.

The video has garnered more than 100,000 likes and over 600,000 views on TikTok.