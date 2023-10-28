TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of thieves who stole a Range Rover and then hopped in a Mercedes tried to flee from Florida Highway Patrol troopers at 140 mph on Interstate 75.

FHP was alerted of a stolen Range Rover traveling east on Alligator Alley on Saturday from a local sheriff’s office.

Troopers found the stolen car abandoned on the side of I-75 in Broward County and discovered the occupants got into a Mercedes sedan, heading back onto I-75.

The Mercedes was seen traveling at a speed of 140 mph, leading FHP troopers on a pursuit.

A PIT maneuver was initiated on I-595 and Flamingo Road and arrested the driver and two occupants for multiple felonies including reckless driving, grand theft auto, and possession of burglary tools.

The passengers are suspected to be involved in a string of robberies and vehicle thefts in South Florida, FHP said.