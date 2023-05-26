TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A massive 11-foot alligator fought back when Florida wildlife trappers tried to remove it from the road.

“This will get your adrenaline pumping!” Critters Wildlife Control said in an Instagram post. “It’s almost like something out of Jurassic Park!”

Trappers were called Thursday around 3:30 a.m. after a resident crossed paths with the creature near the Homestead sports complex on 152nd Ave while out exercising.

Despite a lengthy battle and a couple of close calls, the gator was successfully captured.

The wildlife trapper offered several tips for South Florida residents should they encounter an alligator.

“Don’t approach it, Call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286) if you’re concerned.”

The trapper said it’s a bad idea to walk pets within 20 feet of the water’s edge, and dogs should always be kept on a leash near lakes and canals.

“Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn. Therefore, avoid swimming at night. Do not swim outside of posted swimming areas or in waters that might be inhabited by large alligators,” the trapper added. “Dogs often attract an alligator’s interest, so do not swim with your dog.”