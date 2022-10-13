ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement dash camera footage captured a Florida driver’s close call with a falling tree.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to Facebook showing a line of cars moving down the usually busy Newberry Road near Gainesville.

The sheriff’s office said a tree service was working on cutting down a tree and blocked off the right lane with cones.

As a white SUV approaches the blocked off area, the tree suddenly falls into the power lines and onto the street, just narrowly avoiding the car. The sheriff’s office said the tree also took down a power pole.

“Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. and his team remind you to expect the unexpected while driving,” the deputies wrote. The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt in the incident.