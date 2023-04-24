TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were spotted lounging in a fountain at Disney’s EPCOT park in Bay Lake, Florida on Friday.

Shanna Reed, who shared the video on the social media platform TikTok, captioned her post, “What not to do in Epcot….”

In the video, the relaxed bathers were seen wearing matching purple shirts and holding martini glass-shaped plastic cups. Other parkgoers looked on as the two soaked up the sun.

Reed’s social media post amassed over 60,000 likes and more than 2300 comments, with many users calling on security to remove the people and ban them from the park.