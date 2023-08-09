TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver being pulled over flipped off deputies before being arrested for a DUI in Melbourne on Sunday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Kaseta, 25, was allegedly traveling at 95 miles per hour on Interstate 95.

Kaseta was driving recklessly with his flashers on and swerving through traffic. The speed of the car also resulted in one of the tire’s coming off, leaving just the rim.

Once deputies pulled him over, Kaseta shot both his middle fingers out of the window and kept them up when he got out of the car.

“The moral of the story is that if you are going to break the law you better do it in Orange County, ’cause we don’t play that in Brevard,” a post attributed to Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Kaseta was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, and resisting an officer without violence. He is being held on a $1,500 bond.