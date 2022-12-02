OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released footage of a crash that happened during a traffic stop to show what could happen when drivers ignore Florida’s “move over” law.
The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Nov. 26 on Highway 484 in Ocala. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and asked the occupants of the car to step onto the grass and away from the vehicle, which was parked partially on the road. Body camera footage captured Corporal Marton warning them that someone could crash into either of the the cars.
About three minutes later, Marton was standing inside the passenger door using his computer when a driver struck the back driver’s side, throwing him to the ground.
“What’d I tell you, boys?” Marton said to the occupants of the stopped car as he went to check on the people in the other vehicle. “I just told them this would happen, and it happened.”
Marton was not hurt in the crash. The driver and the passenger inside the car that crashed into the patrol vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Marion County deputies are using the crash footage to encourage Floridians to move over for stopped emergency vehicles. Deputies wrote the following in a Facebook post.
Florida’s Move Over Law applies when you are driving and approach an emergency vehicle (like law enforcement or fire department vehicles), sanitation vehicle, utility service vehicle, wrecker, or road and bridge maintenance or construction vehicle parked or performing tasks on the roadside. When this happens, you need to move over or slow down. If there are two or more lanes of travel, you have to get out of the lane closest to the vehicle, provided it can be done safely. If there is one lane of travel, or if you cannot safely get out of the lane closest to the vehicle, you must slow down – and we mean slow way down. If the speed limit on the road is 25 miles per hour or more, you must slow down to 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit. If the speed limit is 20 miles per hour or less, you cannot drive faster than 5 miles per hour.Marion County Sheriff’s Office