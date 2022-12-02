OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released footage of a crash that happened during a traffic stop to show what could happen when drivers ignore Florida’s “move over” law.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Nov. 26 on Highway 484 in Ocala. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and asked the occupants of the car to step onto the grass and away from the vehicle, which was parked partially on the road. Body camera footage captured Corporal Marton warning them that someone could crash into either of the the cars.

About three minutes later, Marton was standing inside the passenger door using his computer when a driver struck the back driver’s side, throwing him to the ground.

“What’d I tell you, boys?” Marton said to the occupants of the stopped car as he went to check on the people in the other vehicle. “I just told them this would happen, and it happened.”

Marton was not hurt in the crash. The driver and the passenger inside the car that crashed into the patrol vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Marion County deputies are using the crash footage to encourage Floridians to move over for stopped emergency vehicles. Deputies wrote the following in a Facebook post.