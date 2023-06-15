TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy’s dream came true when he was gifted a custom-designed golf cart with a University of Florida Gators theme.

Children’s Dream Fund made a dream come true for Trenton, now 16, who was diagnosed at the age of two with a brain tumor. He had been in and out of the hospital for years and had countless surgeries to help stop the growth of his rare tumor.

Despite his obstacles, Trenton lives a full life, spending his time with his family.

On Wednesday, Trenton was gifted the golf cart thanks to DI Electric Vehicles and Chas Bruck. With the new golf cart, he will be able to explore his neighborhood every day.

“It’s an honor to be able to help the Children’s Dream Fund grant dreams like Trenton’s,” Bruck said. “The strength and determination these children exhibit is truly inspiring, and I’m proud to help make his dream come true so that he can share this special experience with his family.”

Children’s Dream Fund is an organization based in St. Pete that fulfills dreams for children ages 3 through 21 who are diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses, living in West Central Florida. They have granted over 3,500 dreams, with 230 anticipating a dream come true.