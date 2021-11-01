WATCH: Divers compete in underwater pumpkin carving contest in the Florida Keys

(NBC News Channel) — The Florida Keys has a special way to celebrate the spooky holiday—an underwater pumpkin carving contest!

With their favorite marine creatures in mind a creative group of scuba divers faced off, 30 feet beneath the waves off Key Largo.

Underwater artists of all ages used dive knives and fine carving tools to transform their orange gourds.

The real challenge was keeping the hollow, naturally buoyant pumpkins from floating off while they carved their critters.

Chicago resident Dan Eidsmoe won over the judges with his shark, complete with a strobe light.

Other standout entries included an octopus, airplane, jellyfish, hearts and traditional toothy grins.