WATCH: Diver has close call with great white shark off coast of Florida

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV, NBC) — A diver off the coast of Florida captured quite a sight in a close call with a massive great white shark earlier this week.

Jim Cocci said he was diving Tuesday off Palm Beach when the giant shark swam within feet of him.

Cocci said the female great white, which was about 15 to 20 feet long, passed by him three times and was very friendly.

The veteran diver said he believes the shark was pregnant.

In his 50-plus years of diving, this is the first great white Cocci has ever encountered.

