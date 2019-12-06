WATCH: Disney princesses have heartwarming interactions with boy with autism

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A North Carolina family says they had a one-of-a-kind experience at Walt Disney World and it all started with the magic of Snow White.

Amanda Coley has been sharing those heartwarming moments on social media.

It was four years ago that her son, Jackson, or “Jack-Jack,” as he is called, started going to Disney World. Coley said at first, he did not open up much, but it was Snow White who first helped break down those barriers.

“This was about a week before he got, maybe two weeks, before he got diagnosed with autism, and so we brought him on that trip. He was scared of all the characters, just wasn’t sure. Some of them he wasn’t really scared of, just didn’t have any interest in, so he’d walk away,” Coley said.

Video from Saturday shows the bond Jackson and Snow White have developed over the years. Coley said Jackson now enjoys meeting with the other princesses, as well.

“They all do it with a smile on their face, and they hug him, and they spend the time with him,” Coley said. “When you see those moments and the pictures and the video, you have no idea that he’s had any meltdowns or that he’s had any difficulties because he lights right up with them.”

“It’s worth every meltdown we may have to deal with, so don’t think because there’s been any issues that you can’t bring them out and let them have fun because you never know what will affect them, what’s going to make them happy,” Coley said.

Coley said they are planning on visiting Disney again next year.

