TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A team of deputies, firefighters, and civilians rushed to the aid of a driver who flipped his car upside down into a retention pond at an I-95 exit ramp near Palm Coast Parkway Sunday evening.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the driver lost control of his vehicle which came to rest upside down in a retention pond.

When authorities arrived, they jumped into action, diving into the water and pulling the driver to safety with the help of several citizens. The sheriff’s office added that first responders ensured there were no others inside the vehicle after finding a child’s car seat in the back of the vehicle.

The driver was given CPR and rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The crash is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

“Thanks to everyone’s quick action and bravery, the driver was able to be located quickly and life-saving measures were immediately given,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We pray the driver makes a full recovery. Thank you to the citizens who also jumped in to help.”