TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several U.S. Coast Guard rescue crews helped save a man who was reportedly shot with a speargun 20 miles off John’s Pass in Pinellas County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Coast Guard, crews from USCG Air Station Clearwater and Station Sand Key medevaced the man to a local hospital around 4 p.m. where he was listed in critical condition.

Footage of the rescue shows the crew from Station Sand Key pulling alongside a blue and white vessel as another crew from USCG Air Station Clearwater arrived via helicopter.

A Coast Guardsman was then lowered from the helicopter with a basket to retrieve the injured man and transport him aboard the aircraft.

News Channel 8 is working to gather additional information about the rescue operation.

