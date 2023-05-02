TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cellphone video shows a car being effortlessly flipped into the air by an EF-2 Tornado that ripped through Palm Beach Gardens in Florida Saturday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, a cell merger spawned the tornado between the Turnpike and I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens at 5:10 p.m. For the next 11 minutes, the tornado would leave a path of destruction just over 2.5 miles long and 320 yards wide.

NWS estimated the peak wind speed at 130 mph.

A destroyed manufactured home and several collapsed roofs were noted as some of the most substantial damage, however, the tornado created additional damage as it crossed into the Point at Palm Beach Gardens community where a video captured strong winds flipping and stacking cars on each other.

The tornado then moved through the City Centre where “considerable tree, light post, and street sign damage was noted,” NWS said. “The last notable damage was still at EF2 strength when the tornado crossed US 1 and caused two cars to be flipped and displaced on the opposite side of US 1. Several videos of the incident were witnessed, as well as one from inside the vehicle.

The tornado dissipated before reaching Juno Beach.