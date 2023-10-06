GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WFLA) — A resident in Gulf Breeze, Florida, caught sight of two bears roughhousing on one of his home cameras.

Thursday, Jon Worley posted a video on X showing two black bears wrestling, one of them starting off by standing on his back feet.

“Never dull here at night in the Midway part of Gulf Breeze, FL,” Worley wrote.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, bears typically get more active in the fall as they seek food to boost their fat stores for hibernation.

To keep bears from snooping on your property, make sure you secure your food and garbage and remove bird feeders. Also, be vigilant about any fruit or produce you have growing near your home, lest a hungry bear decides to come snack on your plants.