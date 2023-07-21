MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida homeowner caught a brawl between a mama bear and a rival on camera earlier this month.

According to Storyful, a resident in Mary Esther, Florida, recorded the fight between a female bear who had to fight off a bear that threatened her cubs.

In a video recorded by the homeowner’s surveillance cameras, the mother bear and her three cubs were seen wandering around the backyard when the resident blew an air horn to scare off the wildlife.

However, that’s when another bear jumped over the fence, further scaring the baby bears.

The mother bear didn’t put up with the other intruder’s antics and immediately began battling it out to protect her cubs.

The homeowner, who only went by the name Chris. said the fight lasted five minutes until the mother bear got her babies and left. He said the brawl looked like a “UFC match.”

“I spent 20 years in the army and saw some pretty crazy things, but I never saw anything like that,” he said. “Everyone I showed that video to have all said the same thing: ‘Wow, never seen that before.’”

All in all, the bears left the yard little worse for wear, except for some broken pots and trampled plants.