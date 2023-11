TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Caught bear-handed!

When Florida trick-or-treaters went around one Lake Mary neighborhood expecting to get some candy, it was likely they didn’t expect a bear to get to the candy first.

Pari Limbachia was partaking in the Halloween festivities with her family when she and her kids spotted a bear munching on candy that was left out for the trick-or-treaters.

“With the wrapper?” one of the kids asks when the bear starts eating the candy straight from the bowl.