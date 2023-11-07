ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A sneaky black bear caused quite the confusion for a Florida family after it stole food that was delivered to their home over the weekend.

The family’s Ring camera footage revealed that the thief took the food off their front porch just moments after the delivery driver dropped it off.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the Uber Eats delivery driver place the food at the Orlando-area home, then, just moments later, a black bear casually walks up and snags the family’s Taco Bell order before leaving the home.

A few minutes later, a man, a woman, and a younger girl can be seen opening the door to retrieve their order, and finding a drink that was knocked over and leaking down their walkway. The video shows them looking around, confused about where their order went.

Since posting the video on social media, the family says it has gone viral and is still gaining traction with more than 162,000 views as of this writing.

The video is a reminder for Florida residents to be aware of their surroundings, especially when grabbing your food delivery, since the bears can be found almost anywhere in the Sunshine State.

Anyone who feels threatened by a bear, or wants to report a sick or injured animal, is asked to call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).