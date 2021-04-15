WATCH: Beachgoers form human chain to save swimmers in Gulf of Mexico

Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Good Samaritans on Panama City Beach formed a human chain after five swimmers became stuck in a rip current in the Gulf.

According to witnesses, beachgoers noticed a child caught in a rip current, then several people swam into the water in an attempt to save her.

In the video, you can see dozens of people forming a chain by linking arms to save the swimmers stuck in the Gulf.

Everyone involved in the event was reported to be safe, witnesses said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

April 24 2021 08:00 am

