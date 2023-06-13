TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) — To top off an already eventful arraignment day for former President Trump, an anti-Trump protester charged Trump’s motorcade as he was leaving the courtroom, according to NBC affiliate WBTS.

The news station reports, the man, who has yet to be identified, was wearing a prison jumpsuit and holding a sign that said, “lock him up” when he rushed in front of the caravan.

He was immediately rushed off the road by Secret Service agencies and tackled by police. Video shows officers cuffing the protester and leading him through a crowd to a police car.

It is unclear what charges the man may be facing.