TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was “shocked” when she came face-to-face with two angry alligators that were simultaneously clamped down on each other in a lengthy swamp battle on Nov. 2.

The mighty standoff took place at the popular eco-tourist site, Ritch Grissom Memorial Wetlands in Brevard County, where Facebook user Crystal Urban Rose told News Channel 8 she was out on a walk to take nature photos.

(Credit: Crystal Rose Urbaniak)

(Credit: Crystal Rose Urbaniak)

(Credit: Crystal Rose Urbaniak)

(Credit: Crystal Rose Urbaniak)

“It was the first time I had been to the Viera Wetlands,” Rose said. “I went there to walk and take nature photos, something I like to do daily if possible as a hobby/ therapy for the soul.”

Rose said she was “shocked” when she walked up on the two gators locked in a heated battle with each in the clenches of the other’s jaws.

“I saw a lot of alligators that day but was stunned to see these two just off the walking trail biting each other,” she said.

Rose said she had walked by the gators three times in a roughly 60-minute time span, “and they just stayed in the same place biting each other.”

What they were fighting about was unclear but some in the comments section speculated it could be related to a territory dispute.

“It was definitely intimidating to say the least,” Rose admitted.