FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An alligator made an unwanted house call to a home in Flagler County on Sunday.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office discovered the reptile on a doorstep after responding to an “animal problem” call.

Working along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission deputies were able to relocate the alligator to a non-residential area.

