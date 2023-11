TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This gator couldn’t resist a beautiful Florida beach, just like the rest of us!

The 10-foot gator was found on the beaches of Boca Grande and was relocated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, with help from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Boca Grande Fire Department.

Look at us giving a whole new meaning to 𝐒𝐄𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐑, 𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐀𝐓𝐎𝐑👋🏼😆,” the department wrote on their Facebook page.